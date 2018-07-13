13 July 2018

South Africa: Duduzane Zuma's Court Appearance - the Day Fake News Madness Turned Insane

analysis By Marianne Thamm

Even if Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma, was wearing a novelty shop rubber mask of FW de Klerk while driving his Porsche in the rain before it slammed into the back of a taxi on the M1 in 2014, resulting in the death of two women, a call on Thursday by a pop-up lobby group, Freedom For Duduzane, for FW de Klerk to be jailed instead, would be batshit crazy. The whole sorry exercise has also shown just how morally bankrupt whataboutism can be.

"Good name in man and woman, dear my lord, is the immediate jewel of their souls: Who steals my purse steals trash; 'tis something, nothing; 'twas mine, 'tis his, and has been slave to thousands; But he that filches from me my good name Robs me of that which not enriches him, And makes me poor indeed." - William Shakespeare, Othello

On the night of 11 July, before Duduzane Zuma was due to make his second appearance in a South African court in the space of a week, this time in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on charges...

South Africa

