Ghana Army Completes Demolition of Tema Kaiser Flats

Tema — The 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Army on Monday completed the demolition of the Kaiser Flats in Tema Community Four, declared unsafe by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

The demolition contract awarded by the Tema Development Company (TDC)by the 48 Engineers Regiment, was scheduled to be executed within three months.

The 407, 408, 410 and 415 flats, all built in the 1960s, have been demolished after the evacuation of inhabitants months ago.

The six-hour exercise was supervised by personnel of the Tema Development Company (TDC), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), to ensure dust created as a result of the demolition was brought under control, and to prevent any incident.

The Protocol and Administrative Officer for the TDC, Ian Okwei, who disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times, said the demolition of one side of the twin block at Kaiser Flat, block 415, brought to an end the pulling down of four dilapidated blocks within the Kaiser enclave.

He explained that the structures were earmarked for demolition, following recommendations by the National Disaster Management Organisation, to save lives and properties.

Mr. Okwei commended the EPA, GNFS and NADMO for assisting the TDC to demolish the flats, and gave the assurance that the company would ensure the clearing of debris from the site.

He appealed to residents of the Kaiser enclave to cooperate with the TDC to ensure effective development of the Tema metropolis.