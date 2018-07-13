12 July 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Referees Chief Invited By CID

Chairman of the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG), Mr Joe Bismarck Debrah has been invited to the Crime Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

The summon comes after the association requested for a copy of the video of Tiger Eye PI investigation that captured over 50 in bribery scandals.

CID sources indicate that the RAG chairman has been invited to receive a copy of the 'Number 12' video so that his outfit can open a hearing for the referees and take the neccesary actions to sanction those found guilty.

Africa football ruling body, CAF has already provisionally suspended 10 Ghanaian referees until August 5 when they appear before the Confederation's Disciplinary Board.-Footballmadeinghana

