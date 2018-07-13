Ghana: Pres Akufo-Addo Lauded for Naming Wa Tech Varsity

Pres Akufo-Addo has been lauded for naming Wa Tech Varsity after late Pres Limann

The Family of the late former President Dr. Hilla Limann has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the decision to name the Wa Technical University after their kinsman.

According to the Limann family of Gwollu in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region, the honour announced at a Remembrance Day forum to mark 20 years since his demise, would elevate his "good and excellent legacy".

A statement issued on Tuesday by Kuoru Kuri-Buktie Limann, Paramount Chief of Gwollu traditional area and head of the family also expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his personal donation to a member of the family, Vanessa Aisha Limann.

The 18-year-old entrepreneur, won the Presidential Pitch of the young entrepreneur's competition last month and received GH¢50,000 investment package in addition to a personal donation of GH¢ 25,000 from the President.

The statement said the family would soon visit the president to personally thank him and his "able government".

Subject to parliamentary processes and approval, the Wa Polytechnic will be named after Dr Hilla Limann who was the country's president under the Third Republic.

President Akufo-Addo, who announced the honour in January this year, said the decision was taken after the school's Governing Council made the recommendation. The new name will reflect after the school is converted into a technical university.

President Akufo-Addo noted that ill-fated as his presidency was, Dr Limann died with the reputation and memory of a decent, honest and patriotic man who did his best for the country.

Dr. Limann, who hailed from the Upper West Region of Ghana, was born on the December 12, 1934.

He served different positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, eventually becoming the head of Chancery at Ghana's Embassy in Lomè, Togo, and Counselor at Ghana's permanent mission in Geneva, Switzerland.

He became the third president under the Third Republic of Ghana on September 24, 1979.On December 31, 1981, two years, seven months in his Presidency, Dr Limann was overthrown in a coup d'état.