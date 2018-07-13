12 July 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: New Sharp Rise in Sudan Pound - U.S. Dollar Rate

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — On Wednesday, the Dollar exchange price rose sharply against the Sudanese Pound in the parallel markets outside the country: the sale price of the greenback rose to SDG 44 for foreign transactions in the Gulf and to SDG 41.50 at home.

Economic expert Dr Sidgi Kaballo attributed in an interview with Radio Dabanga the increasing rise in the price of the Dollar to the increasing demand and the insufficient foreign exchange reserves at the Central Bank of Sudan (which still quotes an indicative US Dollar rate of SDG 28.148).

He stressed that the reduction of the exchange rate of the Dollar can only be done by restricting demand for foreign currencies by cutting government spending and preventing the import of more than 500 unnecessary goods from abroad.

He ridiculed repeated statements by government officials on seeking to tackle the economic crisis and stressed that the crisis could not be tackled while the government spending is continuing to rise.

Indicative exchange rate

In an attempt to halt the plummeting Pound on the black market, the Sudanese government raised the customs rate of the US Dollar from SDG 6.7 to an indicative SDG 18 in early January.

The prices of basic commodities immediately doubled and in some cases tripled. The measure also led to the halting of incoming and outgoing traffic at the Port Sudan harbour, as suppliers refused to have their goods cleared.

The Dollar rate however, continued to rise. The greenback sold for SDG 42 on the parallel forex market in early February - against SDG 28 a month earlier

On February 5, the indicative exchange rate of the US Dollar was raised again, from SDG 18 to SDG 30. The prices of wheat and sorghum jumped again.

Dr Hasan Bashir, a professor of economics at Sudan's El Nilein University told Radio Dabanga in early May that the new measures constituted "a blow to the Sudanese economy".

He pointed to the raising the indicative Dollar price "without taking into account the need to provide reserves of foreign currency to meet the increasing demand for liquidity".

Sudan

Three Children Killed By Torrential Rainfall in North Darfur

Three children died and another child was injured in torrential rainfalls in Tabit, North Darfur, this week. Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.