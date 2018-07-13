Sudan: Renewed Fuel, Bread Crisis in Sudan Capital

Khartoum — The transport crisis in the Sudanese capital Khartoum has returned because of the renewed fuel crisis during the past two days.

A resident from Khartoum told Radio Dabanga that all the transportation stations have witnessed unprecedented overcrowding amid lack of vehicles.

He said he was forced to stand for more than four hours at the Khartoum central bus station waiting for transportation on Wednesday.

He pointed to the continued queues of vehicles in front of the fuel stations because of diesel crisis, which has renewed for days.

Flour shortage

The owners of bakeries in Khartoum said that there is scarcity of flour and difficulty in obtaining it, creating a crisis for about a week.

They pointed out that the crisis is an indicator of the increase in prices of flour by companies.

The Bakeries Association acknowledged that there was a problem in two mills, which led to the reduction of quotas, as well as the problem of power cuts.

Kordofan

As reported yesterday by Radio Dabanga, the fuel crisis has returned to the three states of Kordofan, affecting transportation within towns and travel to other states.

For a week, the authorities of Babanusa have stopped supply of commercial fuel, except for the mills, water engines, and vehicles of government departments in the locality.