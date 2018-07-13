12 July 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Darfur Agricultural Season 'Catastrophic Failure'

Darfur — Displaced people in Darfur have warned for the failure of the current agricultural season in the region because of the high cost of preparation.

Hussein Abusharati, the spokesman for the Darfur Association of Displaced People and Refugees described in an interview with Radio Dabanga the situation as catastrophic.

He explained that there is a rise in the cost of renting of a feddan, ploughing and seeds. He said that most of the people in Darfur have moved to farming during the current season.

Abusharati expected the prices to rise in the event the agricultural season fails next year and called on the United Nations and the organisations concerned with nutrition to act so as to save the agricultural season, this as well as calling on the government to support the agricultural season from donor's funds for the development of Darfur.

He also called on the farmers to be diligent in farming during the current season despite obstacles and difficulties.

RSF warning

Meanwhile, the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) government militia in Darfur, Lt. Col. Mohamed Hamdan (aka Hemeti), warned that his militiamen would be on guard and would arrest the outlaws after motorcycles and weapons have reappeared again in areas of the region.

He also called on the voluntary returnees to their areas that their return this time should be real rather than for farming during the rainy season only.

He also called on the relevant parties to be sincere in what they have promised to provide t

