12 July 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zimche Approves New Degree Programs for Local Universities

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) has approved new undergraduate degree programs set to be offered by various tertiary institutions in the country.

Zimche is a government division responsible for the accreditation of universities under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.

The council has this week approved new degree programs for both undergraduate and postgraduate studies to be implemented by various universities across the country.

The most notable accreditation was the approval of the Harare Institute of Technology's (HIT) new undergraduate program, Bachelor of Technology in Material Engineering & Technology.

ZIMCHE also approved HIT's first ever Masters Degree programs in Cloud Computing, Information Technology, Software Engineering, Machine Design, and Computer Science. Over the years, the Harare Institute of Technology has been making massive progress in producing undergraduates in challenging fields of technology, but its curriculum has never been complete without Masters enrollment.

Last year, ZIMCHE announced that the council had another fruitful engagement with Solusi University which saw the council accrediting their new degree programs including BSc Management Information Systems Honors, BSc Nutrition Honors, BSc Nursing Honors and BA Early Childhood Education.

In his comments on the approval of new degree programs, the Vice-Chancellor for Solusi University Prof. Joel Musvosvi promised to cooperate with ZIMCHE and oversee the university's compliance with the education standards of Zimbabwe.

"As a university, we will look into the areas that need to be corrected. I promise you that we will be calling you back soon to review the programmes. We have always complied with ZIMCHE, followed the standards and also paid our dues on time," said Prof. Musvosvi.

Zimbabwe

Teachers Blast 'Selective' Pay Hike for Police, Army

A local teachers group has reacted angrily to government`s decision to selectively award “special… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.