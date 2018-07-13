Nigeria: Balogun Rues Eagles Early Ouster

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has revealed his pain at having to leave the World Cup at early stage.

Balogun who recently signed for English side Brighton and Hove Albion said it was painful the Super Eagles campaign ended the way it did.

"Better late than never, but never late is better. It's been two weeks since this exciting journey has ended for my team and me. Reminiscing it's still painful, I won't lie," Balogun posted on Instagram.

"But life goes on and it gives you so many reasons to smile. Meanwhile, I turned 30 (thanks for all the messages), am about to start a new chapter in Brighton and there will be a new world champion soon making their nation proud.

"I will be forever grateful for this invaluable experience with the Super Eagles. So this is to say thank you to my team, the complete staff, to everyone who was part of this great journey and supported us also to Russia and its people for their great hospitality.

"And last but not least, thank you Nigeria for the endless support. It's been a great honour representing you and we hope we could make you proud.

"We will continue to strive for greatness in the future so one day we can hopefully bring a trophy back home."