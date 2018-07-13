13 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 19-Year-Old Nigerian Makes Youngest Designer At New York Fashion Week

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Taofeek Abijako, a 19-year-old Nigerian designer

Taofeek Abijako, a 19-year-old Nigerian designer, has become the youngest ever designer to present a full collection at the New York Fashion Week.

Abijako made history at the 2018 international fashion runway event tagged 'New York Fashion Week: Men's this year', which ran a few days ago.

According to the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), his label "pays homage to his past by celebrating his West African culture through a contemporary perspective.

He described his collection 'Genesis' as a 'minimalist street wear approach with social and political commentary.'

In Abijako's words, the CFDA wrote, "My dad was a trained fashion designer while living in Nigeria and dealt mostly with local traditional garments.

"Growing up in an environment like that sparked my curiosity in design," he said.

When asked about his inspiration for his collection, he stated that it will portray "the vibrancy of West African youth culture in the '70s and Fela Kuti.

"The new collection is guaranteed to be groundbreaking in design and social impact," he said.

Abijako who started working from his bedroom, started the brand just two years ago with the intent to generate impactful statements through his work.

His previous collections entitled, "Cruel Hands" and "Hooligans," consisted of apparel with these thought-provoking statements: "Disorder: In Mutiny We Trust" and "Palaver Child." (NAN)

Nigeria

Ekiti Election - the Candidates, Their Parties

A total of 35 governorship candidates representing 35 political parties will take part in Saturday's election in Ekiti… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.