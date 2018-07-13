13 July 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Central African Republic: Christian Sect Implicated in Violations

By Oman Mbiko

Bangui — A STATEMENT by a militant Christian group promoting violence against communities on religious grounds has coincided with an increase in human rights violations in the conflict-torn Central African Republic (CAR).

The declaration is attributed to the so-called League of Defense of the Church, which appears to be mobilizing in reaction to the recent killing of Christian leaders by Muslim radicals.

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in CAR (MINUSCA) said it had since verified and documented 69 incidents of abuse and violations of human rights over the past week.

Armed groups are blamed for the majority of abuses affecting at least 139 victims in the capital Bangui and other areas.

Vladimir Monteiro, MINUSCA spokesman, condemned the retaliatory call by the League of Defense of the Church promoting religious conflict.

He appealed to the entire population to resist manipulation that could lead to further violence.

A breakthrough appeared to be reached after some Islamic communities dissociated from action by criminals and the establishment of an early warning and prevention of genocide, war crimes and other committees atrocities in the central Bria.

Violence has however stalled the exercise.

Armed groups consisting of Christian militias and Muslim radicals control almost the entire CAR and are fuelling conflict along ethnic lines.

Conflict has characterised the country of over 5 million people since a rebellion by Muslim insurgents overthrew the government of President François Bozizé in 2013.

