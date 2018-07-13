Liberia: VP Howard-Taylor Supports Efforts By NVTI to Launch Branch in Bong County

Monrovia — Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has reechoed her commitment to supporting an expansion effort of the NetLib Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) into Bong County.

The Institute, currently operating in Monrovia, was set up in the Netherlands in 2003 as an entity with interests in Liberia. It was re-established since 2009 in Liberia on a project basis.

NVTI plans to establish a branch in Fuamah District, in Bong County with the support and cooperation of the Government and other partners.

Speaking Tuesday, July 11, 2018, when a delegation from the Institute headed by Mr. Abdullah L. Kamara, paid her a courtesy visit at her Capitol Building Office, VP Howard-Taylor welcomed the move by the NVTI to expand its activities in Fuamah District, Bong County, noting that when fully implemented, this move will create access to opportunities through inclusive technical and vocational training to thousands of youth who lack skills to become employable in that part of the country.

The Liberian Vice President observed that significant numbers of the Youth in that part of the county lack the basic skills and know-how to enhance their chances for employment and contribution to Liberia's development process.

According to VP Howard-Taylor, ensuring equitable access for all Liberians to affordable and quality technical, vocational and tertiary education is a major component of President George M. Weah Administration's Pro-Poor Agenda.

Speaking earlier, Mr. Abdullah L. Kamara, Head of the NVTI Delegation, lauded the Vice President for the deep interest and willingness shown toward promoting technical and vocational education and training in the country, a release from the office of the Vice President said.

Mr. Kamara assured the VP that everything is being done to fast-track the implementation of the plan to launch the NVTI Branch in Bong County.

According to him, an assessment is currently ongoing in Fuamah District for the actualization of the expansion project of the Institute, urging government's strong support to the effort.

The NVTI, according to the release, is currently being operated from Congo Town, Monrovia, and offers several disciplines including Auto mechanic& Electrician, Basic Air Conditioner, Service Station attendant and Information Technology, among others.