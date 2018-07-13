Landless People's Movement leader Bernadus Swartbooi this week said they will not participate in the second national land conference regional consultation workshops because they were not invited to the national event.

Swartbooi made these statements at a media event in Windhoek, where he also revealed the purported programme of the land conference to be held in October this year.

President Hage Geingob postponed the land conference last year, citing a lack of consultation with all interested parties, including non-governmental organisations and opposition parties.

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila this week said the regional consultations would take place from 19-27 July.

Swartbooi said the exclusion of the LPM and opposition parties from the national event shows that the government already has a predetermined outcome, and was not serious with consultations.

"The Landless People's Movement, which has been the premier driving force of the land question in this country, has not been invited to the land conference.

"They have not even attempted to have a discussion with us on what we think should be debated at the conference. Moreover, they have attempted to co-opt us into regional consultations. We have refused to do that," he stressed.

Swartbooi added that the government also wants to use the land conference as a political gimmick to determine the outcomes of the 2019 elections.

"The land conference is the tool they want to use for political gain. It will be a political gimmick. We are of the view that the land conference is indeed stage-managed, and it is already a failed indaba. We, therefore, will not seek any invites to partake at the conference," he said.

Swartbooi further stated that his movement would come up with a "workable plan" of re-appropriating land that would target the absentee farmers and underutilised resettlement farms.

This 'workable plan', he said, would be implemented in 2019.

"LPM is not into talk politics. The President stated that all interested parties would be consulted, but now they have deliberately ignored us.

"We will have an alternative land conference, and the resolutions to be drawn from that would be shared with all interested parties, including the United Nations, the European Union and other international organisations," he said.

The spokesperson in the Office of the Prime Minister, Saima Shaanika, however, said Swartbooi's claims of not being invited to the land conference were premature because "nobody has been invited yet".

She added that the high-level committee appointed to spearhead the land conference preparations has not started inviting participants to the conference.

"Nobody has been excluded from the land conference because no invitations have been sent out yet," she said.

At the same event, Swartbooi also condemned the attempt by some members of the public from the Zambezi region to secede from Namibia.

"We don't agree with secessionism. But we also don't agree with a lawless state, whereby the military and the police can just arrest people the way they want to," he added.