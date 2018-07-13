Namibia: Land Reform Ministry Leaves Applicants Guessing

Ombudsman John Walters says one of the major setbacks experienced by Namibians who wish to participate in the land reform and resettlement programme is that their applications are not being responded to.

Walters started conducting a series of public hearings on land issues to provide frustrated applicants and interested people a platform to share their experiences with a panel from the Office of the Ombudsman and the land reform ministry.

Since the start of this month, he has already visited Mariental, Gobabis and Otjiwarongo. On Wednesday he was at Karibib.

His next stop will be at Keetmanshoop on 24 July at the Tseiblaagte community hall, and on 26 and 27 July, he will be at the UN Plaza in Katutura, Windhoek.

The biggest audience was at Gobabis so far, where the focus was on municipal issues with services and housing provision - which were not part of the programme.

There was an exception for people sharing sad and frustrating experiences about the resettlement programme.

"The public hearings are about land resettlement; experiences with regards to applications for land reform. Were there answers or not to applications, or did someone else get the farm, or did you hear of people getting farms who do not farm themselves, but sub-let to others?" Walters asked.

He told The Namibian afterwards that eventually, he will demand for the lists of farms made available for resettlement, and the names of the beneficiaries from the various regional land boards.

This will show who had applied and who got farmland, and who are still waiting, and then the reason for the waiting can be explained by the various boards.

"Many problems here have to do with applicants who have applied many times, but still have not heard anything. They are left guessing, not knowing whether they may have been unsuccessful because maybe they did not meet certain criteria," he said.

"There must be reasons for each decision. If they know they failed, then remedial action can be taken. Some of these people have been applying for the past 20 years."

Another issue is that of people who had been working on farms for many years, and who may have been given special privileges on the farm, and even promised a piece of land.

This, however, may not materialise because once the farmer dies, the workers might be driven off the farm.

"The flip side of the coin is that commercial farmers fear informal settlements springing up on their farms when they give land to a worker. We have to listen to both sides," said Walters.

During the hearing, the Ombudsman gave his audience the opportunity to air their views, which were recorded, and will be presented confidentially.

The inquiry will culminate in a report which will consider all the submissions, allegations, responses and points of law and fact.

The report will be submitted to the land reform ministry, and after that made public.

One of the participants, who only identified himself as Chris, said land remains a "big issue" in Namibia.

"Our parents worked and died for the land, and that is why we want part of it. But we are so sad when land is used for political motives - that only certain people are benefiting.

"We all want a part of it; we have a right to it," he stressed.

Chris accused the government of poor advertising, stating that the majority of people, especially in rural areas, do not get, buy or read newspapers, or watch TV or listen to the radio.

"It looks like people are not interested, but the real problem is that they do not get the message. More must be done to inform the people of resettlement plans and opportunities," he said.

Others said people are living like "cockroaches", while farms are available, and aged workers are chased away from farms with their wives and children, only to end up on the streets with nowhere to go.

Another participant, Ebson, said he had applied about eight times for agricultural land over the past two decades, but did not get any response. "Is it not the previously disadvantaged who must get priority? Why do they say that? They said they would inform me by letter, but still have not. I still don't know if someone else got the farm or not, or if the farm is even still available," he added.

A third participant, Elsie, cried when she narrated her story. According to her, her husband worked on a farm for many years, and was even assured that he would get a piece of land.

"We got food and water, and were able to have animals. We stayed for 14 years, then the owner suddenly said we must go away. We said we could not go without our cattle. Our house was broken down, and a lorry was brought in to remove our things.

"Many old people die soon after they are thrown off farms because of stress," she sobbed, adding that they now live in an informal settlement at Karibib, where their only donkey has to be kept with them at the shack so that it is not stolen - like what happened to their cattle after they were forced off the farm.

She said they also applied for farmland near Otjimbingwe, but have not heard anything about that application.

"We don't want anything big. Just a camp or two for our cattle," she told Walters.

Walters then advised that young farm workers should instead save their money to buy a small house later because they may also be forced off when they are old. He said a better way was needed to handle land applications, and also urged commercial farmers to take better care of their workers.