Namibian musical duo, Ethnix, has Signed a Twoyear musical deal with Deal Done Records (DDR).

This means the duo will be making their music, recording their songs and producing their full albums under this record label. Owner of DDR, Djokic Dragan, known as Antonio, says he is pleased to sign the talented band and hopes their combination will add value to the music industry.

Ethnix, Etjo Kangumine, a 23-year-old female, and Julius Marco Hamwele, a 24-year-old male, are not new to the music industry, having performed on different stages featuring different artists for the past years. Ethnix can be categorised as a very distinctive and unique duo with their very uncommon music, fusing Hip-Hop and R&B, with traditional elements and Pop.

Julius and Etjo were originally discovered in 2014 by Arrafath Muhuure, a Namibian multiple awards winning producer and owner of 777 Studios.

Ethnix signed with 777 in 2014 and the same year released hits such as Mbaire, one of the songs featuring in the famous Katutura movie, and Lambela that landed them a chance to perform at the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) in 2014.

After two years with 777, the group left to do be on their own. After nearly three years of silence, Ethnix finally decided to break their silence. End last year the band made a comeback with their hit single, Omutima, which has taken the airwaves by storm and is doing quite well. The song has so far been topping the charts and has landed in the top five play list on radio stations such as Base FM and Fresh FM.

After signing with DDR, Ethnix, is now back and ready for a fresh start and currently busy recording new songs and their album to be released later this year. "They already had material from the previous record labels, but we just making some new songs and for them to feature other artists under the label, to give their music a different taste," says Antonio.