Namibia: Bank Employee Wants Bail On Theft Charge

An employee of First National Bank of Namibia has asked an Oshakati magistrate to grant him bail following his arrest over the alleged theft of N$800 000 from the bank, which took place almost three months ago.

George Shivute (29), who was employed as an ATM custodian at the Oshakati main branch of FNB Namibia, was arrested on a charge of theft more than two weeks ago. He has been in the bank's employ for close to 11 years. Following his arrest, Shivute appeared before magistrate Walter Mikiti in the Oshakati Magistrate's Court on charges of theft, and attempting to obstruct the course of justice. The prosecution is alleging that he stole N$800 000 from FNB Namibia on 24 April 2018, after which the bank suspended him on 22 June. He submitted his resignation after that, and was arrested four days later. During a bail hearing before magistrate Mikiti this week, public prosecutor Mpule Siyomunji said Shivute received N$1,06 million to load into an ATM of the bank. Of this money, N$800 000 was never loaded into the machine. She added that Shivute signed a debt acknowledgement form with the bank, in which he stated that he took the money to buy two cars.

Siyomunji argued that Shivute should be denied bail on the grounds that police investigations have not been finalised, and there is a fear that he might interfere with the investigations. She said the state feared Shivute would leave the country as the missing N$800 000 has not yet been recovered.

Through his lawyer, Marcia Amupolo, Shivute denied signing a debt acknowledgement form with the bank. He also told the court that he would not leave the country as he has an eight-month-old baby to take care of, and has no travel documents. Shivute said he would plead not guilty to the charges as he has no knowledge of the missing money.

"I cannot remember receiving the N$1,06 million on that day as I receive money on a daily basis," he said, adding that he would adhere to any bail conditions. The investigating officer in Shivute's case, Hamunyela Penomwenyo Haitange, also opposed bail, based on the reasons cited by the prosecutor. "No number of bail conditions can be of assistance at this stage as investigations are still at an early stage," Haitange said, adding that Shivute would interfere with investigations as his mother and brother visited the police station to claim that police officers assisted Shivute in carrying out the alleged crime.

The magistrate is expected to deliver his ruling on the application for bail today.