13 July 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Bank Employee Wants Bail On Theft Charge

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tuyeimo Haidula

An employee of First National Bank of Namibia has asked an Oshakati magistrate to grant him bail following his arrest over the alleged theft of N$800 000 from the bank, which took place almost three months ago.

George Shivute (29), who was employed as an ATM custodian at the Oshakati main branch of FNB Namibia, was arrested on a charge of theft more than two weeks ago. He has been in the bank's employ for close to 11 years. Following his arrest, Shivute appeared before magistrate Walter Mikiti in the Oshakati Magistrate's Court on charges of theft, and attempting to obstruct the course of justice. The prosecution is alleging that he stole N$800 000 from FNB Namibia on 24 April 2018, after which the bank suspended him on 22 June. He submitted his resignation after that, and was arrested four days later. During a bail hearing before magistrate Mikiti this week, public prosecutor Mpule Siyomunji said Shivute received N$1,06 million to load into an ATM of the bank. Of this money, N$800 000 was never loaded into the machine. She added that Shivute signed a debt acknowledgement form with the bank, in which he stated that he took the money to buy two cars.

Siyomunji argued that Shivute should be denied bail on the grounds that police investigations have not been finalised, and there is a fear that he might interfere with the investigations. She said the state feared Shivute would leave the country as the missing N$800 000 has not yet been recovered.

Through his lawyer, Marcia Amupolo, Shivute denied signing a debt acknowledgement form with the bank. He also told the court that he would not leave the country as he has an eight-month-old baby to take care of, and has no travel documents. Shivute said he would plead not guilty to the charges as he has no knowledge of the missing money.

"I cannot remember receiving the N$1,06 million on that day as I receive money on a daily basis," he said, adding that he would adhere to any bail conditions. The investigating officer in Shivute's case, Hamunyela Penomwenyo Haitange, also opposed bail, based on the reasons cited by the prosecutor. "No number of bail conditions can be of assistance at this stage as investigations are still at an early stage," Haitange said, adding that Shivute would interfere with investigations as his mother and brother visited the police station to claim that police officers assisted Shivute in carrying out the alleged crime.

The magistrate is expected to deliver his ruling on the application for bail today.

Namibia

Meet Three-Month-Old Baby Who Survived Flood

Baby, Wise Pandulo Shindinge who survived a flash flood in Windhoek, Havana in which his mother Saima Thomas, 32, and… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.