Namibia: Charges Against Caprivi Group Withdrawn

Charges against the six leaders of the Caprivi Concerned Group were provisionally withdrawn today to allow for further investigations.

The six leaders, who were arrested on Sunday, made their first appearance in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of sedition, among others.

Zambezi regional crime investigations coordinator Evans Simasiku confirmed the temporary withdrawal of the case to The Namibian today, and said it was withdrawn for further investigations, without going into detail.

The six were arrested in the Liselo area after the police received information that the meeting they planned to hold with their United Democratic Party (UDP) supporters was meant to discuss the secession of the Zambezi region from Namibia.

The six men, who were initially denied bail but are now provisionally free, are Edwin Samati, Christopher Kakula, Event Linyando, Aldrin Muhulilo, Braster Kakula and Thomas Mulonga. They were also facing two other charges, which are incitement to commit public violence, and obstructing police officers in the execution of their duties.