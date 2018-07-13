Sudan: Three Children Killed By Torrential Rainfall in North Darfur

Tabit — Three children died and another child was injured in torrential rainfalls in Tabit, North Darfur, this week.

Mohamed Ibrahim Saleh (7 years), Shadia Yousef Saleh (8 years) and Maryam Haroun Hamid from Kadarik village died by either drowning or the collapse of buildings caused by the heavy rains.

Torrents have cut off El Fasher-Nyala road in the area of Meskou, south of Shangil Tobaya. The cost of transportation tickets has risen, a listener in the area reported.

On Sunday, hundreds of homes collapsed under torrential rains that hit Zamzam camp. A child drowned in El Fasher.