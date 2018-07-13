Cameroon: Emergency Humanitarian Assistance to NW/SW - Douala Universities Join the Fray

They raised FCFA 22 million during the fund raising at the University of Douala on July 10.

University institutions in Douala have joined the train of fund raising towards the emergency humanitarian assistance to victims of the violence in the North West and South West Regions decided by the Head of State. On Monday July 10, both private and public university institutions in Douala Spearheaded spear by the Rector of the University of Douala, raised the sum of FCFA 22.773.000 during the launching of the fund raising that will run up to July 26th.

Speaking during the event at the Amphi 200 of the university of Douala, the Rector, Etoa François-Xavier said he nursed the idea from a discussion with some collaborators who argued that since some staff and students of the university hail from the North West and South West and have families who have been victims of the violence, they should show solidarity in conformity with the African spirit of hospitality.

"Through this gesture we want to tell our brothers and sisters from the North West and South West that they are not alone. We are with them and Cameroon is one and indivisible," he said.

Contrary to the fund raising at the Regional level where contributors took turns in a queue to make their donations and were issued receipts, the fund raising at the university of Douala saw mandated representatives of the various university institutions and services of the Douala, hand over the money, with no receipts issued.

However, as the Rector noted, the contributions will continue until July 26th when there shall be a grand gala night to mark the end of the fund raising exercise. The ceremony took place in a lively atmosphere graced by the angelic voices of the choir of the Douala University.

It is worthy to mention that though the Rector of the university had contributed the sum of two million during the regional fundraising at the Governor's office, he still gave the sum of one million.