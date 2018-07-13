Cameroon-AU - Historic Reception for Moussa Faki Mahamat

Prime Minister, Head of Government Philemon Yang received the visiting Chairperson of the African Union Commission on July 12 at the Yaounde- Nsimalen International Airport.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat who is in Cameroon for a three-day official visit on the invitation of President Paul Biya had a memorable reception at the Yaounde- Nsimalen International Airport on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang welcomed Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat at the foot of the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787-7 plane called, « Mother Teresa » shortly after 2 :00 p.m. The handshakes and hugs between the two personalities was the first experience in the demonstration of the hospitality of Cameroonians.

After this, a young girl handed a bouquet of flowers to the Head of State' special guest. Other officials, among whom was the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella also wished the AU Commission Chairperson a warm welcome to Cameroon.

A delegation of Ambassadors, High Commissioners of AU member States and heads of the continental organisations were also massively present at the airport where each of them took turns to shake hands with Moussa Faki Mahamat and wish him welcome.

Before taking off for the Yaounde Hilton Hotel where the AU Commission Chairperson is lodged, Prime Minister Yang and the visiting official had brief in-camera airport discussions.

What Moussa Faki Mahamat would also remember as he arrived at the Yaounde- Nsimalen International Airport is the military honours by the Presidential Guard. He would also certainly remember the animation by Nkon Koa dance group, militants of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) for the Mefou et Afamba South Section and Chantal Biya's Youth Movement.

The current visit is Moussa Faki Mahamat's second to Cameroon as the African Union Commission Chairperson. He was in Yaounde from May 8-9, 2017 to show gratitude to Cameroonian authorities and President Paul Biya in particular for his personal involvement in his election to the position of the AU Commission Chairperson. The May 2017 visit served as an opportunity to discuss the major challenges facing the African Union.

Moussa Faki Mahamat's ongoing visit to Cameroon comes within the context of the successful holding of the 31st AU Summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania. It also comes within the particular context of the escalation of the socio-political crisis in the North West and South West Regions where separatist fighters have taken up arms and are attacking defence and security forces, government officials and civilians, carrying out abductions and committing other atrocities.

