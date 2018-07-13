Cameroon: Accusation Against Defense Forces - Media Professionals Called to Be Socially Responsible

Following is a press release from the National Communication Council

"Considering certain accusations levied against Cameroon's forces of law and order based on a video circulating on the internet, The President of the National Communication Council informs media professionals and the public that some organs, using the internet and particularly social media as their news sources, are characterized by the constant dissemination of content which is often unsubstantiated, therefore fanning the flame of conflict, propagating hate speech, sedition or tribalism.

While reiterating that journalists posses an inalienable right to inform public opinion based on verified information, The President of the National Communication Council emphasizes that this privilege compels them, in light of their duty to be socially responsible, to ethically go about the newsgathering process from various sources, like the internet and social media networks.

Acknowledging the complexity of their two-fold watchdog and warning role in society, the President of the National Communication Council, however, calls their attention to the dire consequences that could result from the dissemination of content that is likely to upset social cohesion.

From the foregoing, the President of the National Communication Council, reminds defaulting professionals that they risk incurring sanctions as provided for in the 23 January 2012 decree reorganizing the NCC, which states in its section 4 (1) that the Council is charged with ensuring respect for social peace, unity and national integration in all media".

Yaounde, the 12th July 2018 The President