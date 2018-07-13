Ghana: Moi Launches 2018 National Policy Summit

press release

The 2018 National Policy Summit (NPS), an initiative of the Ministry of Information (MoI),has been launched in Accra.

The Summit affords key Ministries the opportunity to engage on how well their programmes have fared for the first half of the year. It also enables stakeholders the opportunity to make inputs into the implementation of policies and programmes for the second half of the year.

This year's Summit, scheduled for July 23 and July 24 in Kumasi, is on the theme: Assessing the growth and jobs agenda.

Speaking at the launch, a Deputy Minister for Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, noted that the level of participation and the quality of policy feedback received in the previous two summits on the economy and trade proved that Ghanaians had fully taken their place as citizens and not spectators under the current administration and were, therefore, eager to contribute ideas to shape and move this county forward.

Mr Nkrumah disclosed that the summit this year would attract corporate sponsors who would engage with government and other stakeholders to build a tripartite relationship in meeting the nation's developmental agenda.

In a statement, Mr John Awuah, Managing Director of Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), the headline sponsor, charged corporate organisations, especially the banks, not to leave the economy for the politicians to run but a make an input for the betterment of every individual.

He said UMB was keen on supporting the growth of the economy, hence the setting up of the Public-Private partnership (PPP) for government's One-District One-Factory initiative.