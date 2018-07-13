Ghana: MDPI Board Inaugurated in Accra

press release

A seven-member Board has been inaugurated by the Ministry of Employment and Labour relations (MELR) to reshape the affairs of the Management Development and Productivity Institute (MDPI).

The members are Mr George A. Amagya, Esq., (Chairman), Dr Alex Eyah, Dr Theophelous Adomaka and Mr Winston Osei Akoo.

The others are Georgina Bortele Noi, K Odeme-Takyi and Mr. Rudolf Kuusegh

The Board is expected to draft a proposal for a Bill to review the Legislative Instrument (L.I.) guiding the operations and management of the Institute which will be presented to Parliament within a period of three months.

The Bill, when passed into law, will enable the Institute to be fully-resourced and well-equipped to train and award certificates in Human Resource capacity building as well as train both staff of government and private organizations in the upgrading of knowledge and skills.

According to the Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Bright Wireku Brobbey, who spoke on behalf of the Minister, the MDPI was established about 42 years ago under a Joint Government of Ghana (GoG), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and International Labour Organization (ILO) Project.

Mr Brobbey said the mandate of MDPI was to promote and increase productivity in both public and private organizations in the country so as to contribute to the growth of the economy on a sustainable basis.

However, he said, due to some major financial constraints and challenges in technology, the institute could not match up to the objectives for which it was established.

He said in 2016, the Attorney-General's Department identified the need for a law to be passed to make MDPI a fully-fledged Institute.

He said an agreement was reached, after several other consultations with relevant stakeholders, that a Board be put in place to steer the affairs of the Institute towards the Review of the L.I.

In his opening remarks at the inauguration, Mr Rudolf Kuusegh, Acting Chief Director, MELR, noted that operating with an outmoded Legislative Instrument was bound to produce negative results.

He congratulated the members of the Board and pledged the support of the Ministry in providing the needed resources to facilitate the effective discharge of the assignment.

On behalf of members of the Board, Mr Amagya expressed gratitude to the Ministry for the honour bestowed on them and assured all stakeholders of their preparedness to undertake the assignment.

Source: ISD(Solace Amankwa and Rebecca Avusu)