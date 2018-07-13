13 July 2018

Namibia: Buy-a-Brick Initiative Delivers Houses to Berseba Residents

By Natasha Jacha

Standard Bank Namibia handed over 20 homes to members of the Shack Dweller Federation of Namibia to the sleepy town of Berseba, last week.

The houses were built using funds raise through the Buy-a-Brick initiative's second leg last year.

A total of 28 homes were handed over, however 8 of those homes were built with financing by the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development.

"We believe that adequate housing for the disadvantaged is an inherent basic right that will ignite great opportunities in the lives of those people, to not only become proud home owners, but also gives them the dignity to break out of poverty and live a dignified life with a proper roof over the heads," Standard Bank's Head of Marketing, Communication and CSI, Magreth Mengo

"Part of driving the growth in our home is by addressing the challenges which we face. Housing is one of the biggest challenges we face in Namibia, and that is how the Buy-a-Brick initiative was born," added Mengo.

Delivering the keynote address, Deputy Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Derek Klazen, said that the government has been going the extra mile to ensure that everyone has a roof over their head.

Klazen commended the initiative for rallying together to ensure that their counterparts had decent housing.

Caption: Standard Bank's Head of Marketing, Communication and CSI, Magreth Mengo along with Minister of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, Zephania Kameeta and Deputy Minister of Urban and Rural Development Derek Klazen, break ground for the construction of more homes in Berseba.

