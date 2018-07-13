13 July 2018

Angola: Filda2018 - Fourth Day Reserved for Oil Industry

Luanda — A conference on the national financial system and its role in boosting entrepreneurial initiatives, in the context of economy diversification, will dominate the fourth and penultimate day of the 34th edition of the International Trade Fair of Luanda (FILDA2018), which is dedicated to the oil industry.

This Friday's activities also include talks on "The role of the Industry Ministry's institutes" and "The challenges of entrepreneurial boost in the context of economic diversification".

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the exhibitors also attended a conference which analysed the general aspects of the promotion and attraction of private investment, public/private partnerships, as well as the potential of the society that is developing the Capanda Agribusiness Project.

The 34th edition of the FILDA, which is happening in the Luanda/Bengo Special Economic Zone (ZEELB), has 372 exhibitors from fifteen countries, which represents an increase of 125 expositors in relation to last year's edition.

