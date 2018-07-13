The Popular Democratic Movement Youth League yesterday said the finance ministry's plans to extract taxes from the informal sector were worrisome and misguided.

PDM youth spokesperson Maximilliant Katjimune, who made the statement at a media event in Windhoek, said the proposed taxation of the informal sector would collapse the market, and would lead to raising the already high unemployment rate.

The finance ministry last month announced that it would be collecting taxes from businesses operating in the informal sector, such as hair salons, taxi or bus operators, hawkers, plumbers and kapana vendors.

Hawkers who sell door-to-door, in an open market, on the side of the road, under a tree, in the neighbourhood, or from the back of a car would also be required to pay tax.

"It is our view that the informal sector has not yet developed to the economic and technical level required to adequately and fairly tax it without significantly collapsing the market and creating massive unemployment, especially in this economic situation," Katjimune stressed.

He added that the ministry should rather focus on taxing "big businesses" which have been evading tax for years.

"It is an open secret that there are big corporations which owe millions of dollars in taxes. The government must also start to tax the Chinese businesses at Chinatown which are known to keep large amounts of money in storerooms in an effort to evade tax," he said.

At the same event, Katjimune also condemned an attempt by the Namibia Transport and Taxi Union (NTTU) to increase taxi fares by 50%, from the current N$10 to N$15, saying the increase was "unreasonable to students and people earning starvation wages".

"We, therefore, request the NTTU and the Namibia Bus and Taxi Association (Nabta) to sit down and draft a better and inclusive plan of action on taxi fares. The current one is completely unacceptable," he stated.