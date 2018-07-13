São Tomé and Príncipe: Angola and São Tomé Solid Friendship Highlighted

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Thursday in Luanda highlighted the "solid ties of friendship and co-operation" that unite Angola and the archipelago of São Tomé & Príncipe, as well as manifested his firm conviction about the usefulness of strengthening these relations.

On a note released by the President's Civil House, João Lourenço sent his congratulations to the "brother people" of that west African country on the celebration of their country's 43rd independence anniversary.

On the message, addressed to the São Toméan Head of State, Evaristo do Espírito Santo Carvalho, the Angolan President states that the strengthening of the bilateral relations is the way that corresponds best to the interests and sentiments of the two peoples.

João Lourenço reiterated Angola's interest in continuing to make efforts to reinforce the historic bilateral relations, in various domains.

The relations between Angola and São Tomé & Príncipe are a based on the General Friendship and Co-operation Agreement signed on 19 February 1978.

Angola and São Tomé & Príncipe are members of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP).