Namibia: Opposition Parties Offer No Hope - Tjombe

Huma rights lawyer Norman Tjombe says opposition parties neither offer hope nor persuade voters to give them power.

Tjombe made the statements on Tuesday during a public debate organised by the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement on the impact of Chinese interests on governance and Namibian politics.

The discussion focused on the possibility of state capture by the Chinese, and on the role of opposition parties in promoting effective governance and fighting corruption.

Responding to Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) parliamentarian Vipua Muharukua's statements, Tjombe said opposition parties were not doing enough to convince voters, despite apparent widespread displeasure with the Swapo party government.

Muharukua had said voters were either ignorant or did not want change as they "only criticise the ruling party for corruption and mismanagement, but continue to vote for them".

The opposition politician also said corruption and mismanagement prevailed because "people" don't turn up when opposition parties march to educate them about good governance.

"Young people would criticise the government and politicians for their misconduct, but when it is election time, they don't go and vote differently. The public needs to set the agenda for the people they vote into power, and if they are not delivering on the agenda, young people must vote differently," Muharukua reasoned.

Tjombe, however, said opposition parties have failed to come up with programmes that address some of the challenges the nation is facing, and that the public was not convinced by or interested in voting for the opposition because "they don't differ in ideology".

"The problem is that we have little ideological differences between political parties in Namibia. From the ruling party to the opposition parties in parliament, they have the same ideology. They are not offering us anything new to convince us to vote for them," he stated.

Tjombe added that opposition party leaders were only interested in fighting among themselves, leaving voters with no hope.

"We are only offered fights between the leaders. We are left to vote for the one who fights better in court. We have seen that with the RDP, CoD and recently Nudo. They want us to vote for them, but they are not coming up with solutions to convince the voters," he reiterated.

All People's Party leader Ignatius Shixwameni, who was also on the panel, said opposition parties needed to reach "common ground and shape the national agenda" to address some of the issues.

He urged young people to take up the fight against what he termed "legalised theft" in the country to protect the future generations' interests.

"What is happening in Namibia is not state capture, but legalised theft, because all our government officials are in one way or another in cahoots with the Chinese.

"Young people are the only hope that we have left, and they must take up the responsibility of rectifying the wrongs that were done by those who sold out the country," Shixwameni said.