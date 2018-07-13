13 July 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: INEC Begins Distribution of Election Materials in Ekiti State

By Emma Okonji

Ahead of tomorrow's election in Ekiti State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), thursday, commenced distribution of sensitive election materials in all the 16 local government areas of the state.

The election materials, it was gathered, were earlier received by the electoral body at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The materials were then loaded in vehicles for transportation to the 16 local government areas of the state.

National Commissioners, Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), media, security and party agents were in attendance during the distribution.

According to INEC, all vehicles loaded with sensitive materials for the distribution were being tracked to monitor their movement.

Fully armed policemen who were at the distribution venue, cordoned off the area during the exercise. Spokesman of INEC in the state, Alhaji Taiwo Gbadegesin, said apart from using the police to secure the materials, the commission also tracked all the vehicles that conveyed the election materials so as to guard against possible hijack.

