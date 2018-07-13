Cameroon: CONAC On Sensitisation Mission

They went round town putting up anti-corruption posters, distributing flyers and sensitising people in public offices.

The national anti-graft body, Conac took advantage of the maiden edition of the African anti-corruption day celebrated on July 11 to carry out a sensitisation mission in the economic capital.

Speaking at the launch of the caravan in a ceremony which took place at the conference hall of the Littoral Governor's office, the chairman of Conac, Rev. Dieudonné Massi Gams, said the Littoral Region had dropped from the 8th to the 10th position in the ranking of anti-corruption effort by the various Regions of the country.

Hence, the need to sensitise people in the region in order to constitute a critical mass of positive actors committed to say 'No to corruption in public service', and thereby enable the region improve on its ranking.

The campaign targets the public sector as the caravan comprising members of the civil society and some civil servants went round town putting up posters in front of public buildings with the inscription, "public service is free of charge", 'denounce all acts of corruption' with a hotline number to contact in case of an act of corruption.

The members of the caravan who were divided into three teams, also distributed flyers and talked to civil servants about the ills of corruption and its toll on the national economy saying the amount of money lost through corruption in Africa is more than aid received from the donor community.

The sensitisation campaign took a festive mood as traditional dance groups accompanied the caravan and danced outside to attract attention while members of the caravan distributed flyers and talked to occupants of public offices.

Though on sensitisation, the caravan came across a case in a certain council office where the official rate of the communal stamp duty was doubled to 800 F, provoking the wrath of the Conac caravan who called for an end to the practise. The campaign began in the administrative quarter, Bonanjo before spreading to other neighbourhoods in the economic capital.