13 July 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Secondary Education - Private Sector Congratulated

By Yaboa Ndula Munteh

Not only are they many in number (254 of 553 schools in the region), they also produce good results.

The contribution of private schools to education in the Littoral Region has been qualified by authorities as satisfactory. The attribute was pronounced by the Littoral Governor through the mouth of his representative, Célestin Samuel Nyiendie, during the 2018 Regional Committee for Private Schools in Littoral July 11.

The private sector don't only produce good results, but are great in number controlling 254 schools of the 453 schools in the region, representing close to 60 per cent of the educational family.

He extended special congratulatory messages to schools that always top the list including Libermann College and gave a pad on the back of heads of private schools that are striving to perform better. "I wish that all the schools in the region be registered in the list of the best performing schools in the country,"he added.

To the Regional Delegate of Secondary Education, Sosso Henri Delor, most of the schools with very good performances are situated in the Wouri Division. He lamented that some schools still operate clandestinely and urged administrative authorities as well as other school owners to help sanitise the sector.

The Littoral Governor through his representative enjoined school authorities present to wage a merciless war against schools that are yet to comply with administrative procedure and assured them of whatever support that will be required from the administrative authorities for order to reign in the sector. The clandestine phenomenon is recurrent in the region with some banned schools changing the names overnight.

Away from clandestine schools being a problem in the region, the creation of various specialities and departments in schools without authorisation, bad management of staff, bad working condition, non-respect of school calendar, non-affiliation to the National Social Insurance Fund, bad management of subvention given by the state, and the misappropriation of examination fundsby some principals, are equally some of the problems that have to be tackled.

