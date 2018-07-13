13 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Necta Names Top Ten Schools in 2018 ACSEE Form Six Exams

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Khalifa Said

Dar es Salaam — The National Examination Council (Necta) has released Advanced Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ACSEE) form six exam results in Zanzibar on Friday.

Necta's Executive secretary Charles Msonde said in a press conference that a total of 87, 571 candidates were registered to sit for the exam including 35, 380 (40.40 per cent) girls and 52, 191 (59.60 per cent) boys.

Among the registered candidates, school candidates were 77, 155 while private candidates were 10, 416.

The following are the national top ten schools as announced by Necta.

1. Kibaha Secondary School (Coast), 121 candidates.

2. Kisimiri Secondary School (Arusha), 68 candidates.

3. Kaizirege English Primary School (KEMEBOS) (Kagera), 32 candidates.

4. Mzumbe High School (Morogoro), 121 candidates.

5. Feza Boys Secondary School (Dar es Salaam), 93 candidates.

6. Marian Boys High School (Coast), 78 candidates.

7. Ahmes Secondary School (Coast), 76 candidates.

8. St.Mary's Mazinde Juu Secondary School (Tanga), 189 candidates.

9. Marian Girls High School (Coast), 71 candidates.

10. Feza Girls Secondary School (Dar es Salaam), 75 candidates.

Get the rest of the results here

Tanzania

President Magufuli Appoints New Prisons Services Boss

President John Magufuli has appointed the Deputy Commissioner of Prisons DCP Phaustine Kasike a Commissioner General of… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.