13 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Ten Worst Performing Schools in 2018 ACSEE Form Six Exams

By Khalifa Said

Dar es Salaam — The National Examination Council (Necta) has today on July 13, 2018 released the results of ACSEE form six exam in Zanzibar.

Necta's executive secretary Charles Msonde said in a press conference that a total of 87, 571 candidates were registered to sit for the exam including 35, 380 (40.40 per cent) girls and 52, 191 (59.60 per cent) boys.

Among the registered candidates, school candidates were 77, 155 while private candidates were 10, 416.

The following are the national top ten poor performance schools as announced by Necta.

1. Forest Hill Secondary School (Morogoro), 59 candidates.

2. Jang'ombe Secondary School (Urban West), 41 candidates.

3. Jangwani Secondary School (Dar es Salaam), 141 candidates.

4. St. James Kilolo Secondary School (Iringa), 86 candidates.

5. White Lake High School (Dar es Salaam), 32 candidates.

6. Aggrey Secondary School (Mbeya), 80 candidates.

7. Nyailigamba Secondary School (Kagera), 53 candidates.

8. Musoma Utalii Secondary School (Mara), 43 candidates.

9. Ben Bella Secondary School (Urban West), 102 candidates.

10. Golden Ridge High School (Geita), 153 candidates.

