Tanzania: President Magufuli Appoints New Prisons Services Boss

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has appointed the Deputy Commissioner of Prisons DCP Phaustine Kasike a Commissioner General of Prison Services.

According to a statement released on Friday by the director of Presidential communications Gerson Msigwa, the appointment starts immediately from 13th July 2018.

"He is replacing Dr Juma Malewa who has retired from public services," read part of the statement.

Prior to his appointment Mr Kasike was the head of Tanzania correctional training academy (TCTA) located in Ukonga, Dar es Salaam.