13 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: President Magufuli Appoints New Prisons Services Boss

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Deogratius Kamagi Dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has appointed the Deputy Commissioner of Prisons DCP Phaustine Kasike a Commissioner General of Prison Services.

According to a statement released on Friday by the director of Presidential communications Gerson Msigwa, the appointment starts immediately from 13th July 2018.

"He is replacing Dr Juma Malewa who has retired from public services," read part of the statement.

Prior to his appointment Mr Kasike was the head of Tanzania correctional training academy (TCTA) located in Ukonga, Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania

Julius Nyerere International Airport Ranked Top in Africa for Civil Aviation Safety

THE Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salam has been rated by the International Civil Aviation… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.