Tanzania: Top Ten Science Students in Acsee Form Six Exams

Dar es Salaam — The National Examination Council (Necta) has today on July 13, 2018 released the results of ACSEE form six exam in Zanzibar.

Necta's executive secretary Charles Msonde said in a press conference that a total of 87, 571 candidates were registered to sit for the exam including 35, 380 (40.40 per cent) girls and 52, 191 (59.60 per cent) boys.

Among the registered candidates, school candidates were 77, 155 while private candidates were 10, 416.

Among top ten science students, seven had completed their studies in Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB), while the rest had taken Physics, Chemistrty and Applied Mathematics (PCM). Two students were from Zanzibar. The following are the national top ten students in science subjects as announced by Necta today.

1. Mr Anthony K. Mulokozi, PCB candidate from Mzumbe High School, Morogoro.

2. Ms Asia Jasho, PCB candidate from Tabora Girls Secondary School, Tabora.

3. Mr Raphael Fanuel Nyamhanga, PCB candidate from Ahmes Secondary School, Coast.

4. Mr Godfrey F Kawau, PCB candidate from Uru Seminary, Kilimanjaro.

5. Ms Biubwa Khamis Ussi, PCB candidate from SOS Herman Gmeiner of Urban West, Zanzibar.

6. Mr Fahad Rashid Salum, PCM candidate from Lumumba Secondary School of Urban West, Zanzibar.

7. Mr Prince Walter Ngao, PCB candidate from Marian Boys Secondary School, Coast.

8. Mr Victor Magembe, PCB candidate from Marian Boys Secondary School, Coast.

9. Ms Emmy S Shemdangiwa, PCB candidate from St. Mary's Mazinde Juu, Tanga.

10. Ms Vanesa Lodrick Shoo, PCB candidate from St. Mary's Mazinde Juu, Tanga.