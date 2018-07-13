Rwanda/Tanzania: Simba, Azam Face Off in 2018 Kagame Final

Des Salaam — Its judgment day for the two Tanzania Mainland big guns, Simba SC and Azam FC as they meet in the East and Central Africa Club championships, Kagame Cup at the National Stadium.

The match is scheduled to start from 4pm, is expecting to be the toughest one following the target of the two teams to make history.

As Azam FC wants to defend the title, Simba target the second silverware in the country after crowning the mainland Tanzania title after struggling for it in six years. Simba is also target the victory in order to be the only team in the Cecafa zone countries to clinch the title for seven times. Simba's last time to win the title was in 2002.

Azam FC head coach, Hans Van Pluijm said they are expecting to come out with the bang and record the best results against Simba SC which is among the strong team in the country.

"We respect Simba SC and it will be the toughest match, we target victory in order to win the title for the second time" said Pluijm.

Simba SC acting head coach, Masoud Djuma said they are focused ahead of the match and ready to record the best results. Djuma said they match will be tough.

Before the encounter, JKU of Zanzibar will face Gor Mahia of Kenya in the third play off.

The winner will of the tournament will take home $30,000 (Sh68million) while the second and third will each pocket $20,000 (Sh45.2million) and $10,000 (Sh23million).