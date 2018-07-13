13 July 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Wike - How We Paid June Salaries Without FAAC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ernest Chinwo

Port Harcourt — Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that his administration was able to pay the salaries of civil servants for June 2018 without releases from Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) because of careful financial engineering.

Addressing journalists after projects inspection yesterday, Wike said workers welfare is a top priority of his administration.

He said: "Our business is to pay workers salaries, do projects and develop the state. We reasoned, do we because FAAC has not been released, fail to pay workers salaries?

"We had to do some financial engineering to accomodate workers salaries, while projects are still going on. We came to serve and there are no excuses."

The governor noted that his administration is built around making Rivers people happy through projects and programmes that would enhance their well-being.

He inspected the on-going construction of the Bonny-Bille-Nembe Jetty that would serve Rivers riverine communities and their Bayelsa neighbours.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work and the percentage completion at the jetty.

He solicited the understanding of traders around the premises as they will be relocated to create space for the contractors to conclude the shore protection of the jetty.

Nigeria

Ekiti Election - the Candidates, Their Parties

A total of 35 governorship candidates representing 35 political parties will take part in Saturday's election in Ekiti… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.