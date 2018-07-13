12 July 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: FM Says Southern Mediterranean Countries Concerned About EU Summit Conclusions On Refugees

Tagged:

Related Topics

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Wednesday the southern Mediterranean countries are concerned about the conclusions reached during the EU summit, held on June 28, on the crisis of refugees.

The summit mulled establishing assembly centers for the illegal migrants and refugees in the southern Mediterranean countries.

The issue shall be solved based on the principle of sharing responsibilities and burdens, not via laying all the responsibilities on the transit states and those that were firstly targeted by migrants, Shoukry said during his meeting with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Wednesday.

According to Foreign Ministry's spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid, their meeting touched on different political, economic, and development files, along with the latest developments in the regional dossiers, especially Libya and Syria.

Also, the developments in the Iranian nuclear issue came on the agenda of the meeting, Abu Zeid said.

Egypt

Egypt to Develop Technological Investment Zones, Support Young Innovators

Egypt will work on developing the technological investment zones, supporting young innovators and mechanizing investors'… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.