Egypt: FM Says Southern Mediterranean Countries Concerned About EU Summit Conclusions On Refugees

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Wednesday the southern Mediterranean countries are concerned about the conclusions reached during the EU summit, held on June 28, on the crisis of refugees.

The summit mulled establishing assembly centers for the illegal migrants and refugees in the southern Mediterranean countries.

The issue shall be solved based on the principle of sharing responsibilities and burdens, not via laying all the responsibilities on the transit states and those that were firstly targeted by migrants, Shoukry said during his meeting with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Wednesday.

According to Foreign Ministry's spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid, their meeting touched on different political, economic, and development files, along with the latest developments in the regional dossiers, especially Libya and Syria.

Also, the developments in the Iranian nuclear issue came on the agenda of the meeting, Abu Zeid said.