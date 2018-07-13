Liberia: President Weah Makes Additional Appointments in Government

President George Manneh Weah has made additional appointments in government, affecting the National Lottery Authority, Nimba County Community College, National Refugee Repatriation Resettlement Commission and the National Housing Authority.
NATIONAL LOTTERY AUTHORITY BOARD
Mr. T. Titus Charley, Senior Policy Staff in the
Office of the Vice President Chairman
Hon. Samuel D. Tweah, Jr. Minister of Finance
& Development Planning Statutory Member
Hon. Cllr. Frank Musah Dean Jr., Minister of Justice Statutory Member
Hon. Williametta Saydee-Tarr, Minister of Gender Statutory Member
Mr. David K. Vinton, Liberia Chamber of Commerce Member
Cllr. Jerome D. Kolleh, Liberia National Bar Association Member
Mrs. Mary Mulbah Nyumah, National Teachers
Association of Liberia Member
Reginald K. Nagbe, Director General of the Authority Secretary to the Board
Nimba County Community College
Dr. Edward Lama Wonkeryor President
Liberia Refugee Repatriation Resettlement Commission
Alphonso W. Wallace Deputy Executive Director/Operations
Ms. Angeline Korpo Stewart Weah Deputy Executive Director/ Administration
National Housing Authority
Mr. Isaac Roberts Deputy Managing Director/Technical Services
These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate, where applicable.