12 July 2018

Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: President Weah Makes Additional Appointments in Government

President George Manneh Weah has made additional appointments in government, affecting the National Lottery Authority, Nimba County Community College, National Refugee Repatriation Resettlement Commission and the National Housing Authority.

NATIONAL LOTTERY AUTHORITY BOARD

Mr. T. Titus Charley, Senior Policy Staff in the

Office of the Vice President Chairman

Hon. Samuel D. Tweah, Jr. Minister of Finance

& Development Planning Statutory Member

Hon. Cllr. Frank Musah Dean Jr., Minister of Justice Statutory Member

Hon. Williametta Saydee-Tarr, Minister of Gender Statutory Member

Mr. David K. Vinton, Liberia Chamber of Commerce Member

Cllr. Jerome D. Kolleh, Liberia National Bar Association Member

Mrs. Mary Mulbah Nyumah, National Teachers

Association of Liberia Member

Reginald K. Nagbe, Director General of the Authority Secretary to the Board

Nimba County Community College

Dr. Edward Lama Wonkeryor President

Liberia Refugee Repatriation Resettlement Commission

Alphonso W. Wallace Deputy Executive Director/Operations

Ms. Angeline Korpo Stewart Weah Deputy Executive Director/ Administration

National Housing Authority

Mr. Isaac Roberts Deputy Managing Director/Technical Services

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate, where applicable.

