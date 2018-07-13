Tanzania: Communications Body to Get More Funds

Dar es Salaam — Works, Transport and Communications deputy minister Atashasta Nditiye has said the government intended to end shortage of funds and lack of reliable statistics facing the Universal Communications Service Access Fund (UCSAF).

Yesterday, the UCSAF was presenting its works before the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Infrastructure, where its CEO Peter Ulanga said lack funds and inefficiency in availability of reliable statistics hindered implementation of most projects.

"Mostly, UCSAF works to establish the communication networks to interior areas in the country, but due to inadequate funds some of these projects have stalled," he said.

According to him, the unavailability of reliable statistics made their work even harder. The variability of statistics that occurs each year due to different dynamics posed a challenge in implementing their projects.

For his part, the deputy minister said they recognized the work done by UCSAF, as he say that it contributed to the development of the communication sector by 80 per cent. "This is an important government entity. We'll support it in every way including providing it with enough funds and reliable statistics," he said.

According to him, the government has succeeded in making 94 per cent Tanzania have access to communication, and plans were afoot to ensure the remaining percentage was also covered.

Further, the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Infrastructure, Mr Moshi Kakoso said, "We've heard their grievances and we will present these issues before Parliament for further deliberations and action. This is an important sector for building the economy."