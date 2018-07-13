12 July 2018

International Monetary Fund (Washington, DC)

Togo Implements the International Monetary Fund's Enhanced General Data Dissemination System

Tagged:

Related Topics

document

Togo has launched a National Summary Data Page (NSDP) in implementing the recommendations of the Enhanced General Data Dissemination System (e-GDDS). The NSDP is a national data portal that serves as a one-stop vehicle for publishing essential macroeconomic data in both human and machine-readable formats. The NSDP is hosted by the Togo National Statistics office on its website, and is available on the IMF's Dissemination Standards Bulletin Board at: https://dsbb.imf.org/egdds/country/TGO/category

Publication of essential macroeconomic data through the NSDP will provide national policy makers and a broad range of domestic and international stakeholders, including investors and rating agencies, with easy access to information that the IMF's Executive Board has identified as critical for monitoring economic conditions and policies. Making this information simultaneously available to all users will bring greater data transparency.

Louis Marc Ducharme, Chief Statistician and Data Officer, and Director, IMF's Statistics Department, welcomed this major milestone in the country's statistical development. "I congratulate the authorities of Togo for the launch of the NSDP, an important step forward in data dissemination. I am confident that Togo will benefit from using the e-GDDS as a framework for further developing its statistical system."

Togo has benefitted from a project on the Improvement of Data Dissemination in Africa financed by the United Kingdom's Department for International Development.

Background

The e-GDDS was endorsed by the IMF's Executive Board in May 2015 to support improved data transparency, encourage statistical development, and help create synergies between data dissemination and surveillance. The e-GDDS supersedes the GDDS, which was established in 1997. A link to the country's NSDP is available on the IMF's Dissemination Standards Bulletin Board (DSBB) at https://dsbb.imf.org.

This short video gives a broad overview of the benefits of the e-GDDS.

Togo

Togo's Political Actors Urged to Sustain Progress Made So Far

Ghana's President, Nana Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo, and Guinea's President, Alpha Condé, have impressed upon Togo's… Read more »

Read the original article on IMF.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 International Monetary Fund. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.