South Africa: Zuma Family Thanks Everyone Who Mourned With Them After Son's Death

The Zuma family has extended their gratitude to the ANC, the religious community as well as family and friends following the burial of former president Jacob Zuma's son, Vusi Nhlakanipho.

Linda Makatini, on behalf of the Zuma family, said they appreciated all the support during the difficult time.

"We would like to take this opportunity to extend our sincere gratitude to all those who supported us during this most difficult time," she said in a statement.

Makatini extended her thanks to the ruling party, the religious community "who acted as a pillar" for the family, friends and relatives, and "comrades who stood with us".

'A source of untold comfort'

"Every call and card, every flower, prayer and kind word was a source of untold comfort," she said.

"To all who came to mourn with us and bid our beloved son and brother farewell. We thank you."

The 25-year-old died as a result of lupus, a family representative confirmed last week Wednesday.

"[He] departed on the 1st July 2018 from complications of systematic lupus erythematosus, simply known as lupus," Makatini said in a statement last week.

Lupus disease causes chronic inflammation as an autoimmune response to the body's own cells.

A memorial service was held last Thursday, and Vusi Nhlakanipho was buried this past Saturday.

