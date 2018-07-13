13 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Sokoto Attacks Claim 39 Lives, Render 10,000 Homeless

By Eric Meya and Ahmadu Baba Idris

Sokoto and Birnin Kebbi — Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has said 39 people were killed and 10,000 others rendered homeless following the attacks by unknown gunmen two days ago on some villages in Rabah council area of Sokoto State.

Speaking yesterday in the capital when six governors, led by the Chairman of Nigeria Governors' Forum and chief executive of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, paid him a condolence visit, Tambuwal stated that as at the last count, 39 corpses had been buried when he took an assessment tour of Tabani village, one of the affected settlements, on Wednesday.

Describing the incidents as calamitous and first of their kind in the state, the governor noted: "The marauders came shooting and killing without taking even a chicken."According to him, the refugees are currently being sheltered in four internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.He assured the people that government was doing everything to secure them.

Tambuwal, who disclosed that he has been bothered by the untoward happenings in neighbouring Zamfara in the past two and half years of his ascension of office, revealed that he had been collaborating with security agencies to avert a spill-over.He said the situation was under control, as heads of security agencies had mobilised their men in the affected areas to prevent further ugly incidents.

The governor appealed to the people always report strange movements in their localities to security agencies for prompt action.Yari had said the visit was similar to the one undertaken recently by the forum to Plateau State.He had also observed that as governors, their primary responsibility was to protect lives and property.

The Zamfara governor told his colleagues that they could do more amid noticeable challenges and sabotage by uniting in prayer against the killings in the polity.Others who made the trip to Sokoto included Governors Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State; Kassim Shettima (Borno); Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger State); Mohammed Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa and Adamawa's Mohammed Jibilla Bindo.

In a related development, a herdsman, identified as Babuga Manu Kuaara, has killed a police inspector attached to Kaoje Police Division in Bagudo Local Council of Kebbi State, Umar Danladi.Confirming the incident yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, the Police Public Relations Officer for the state command, DSP Mustafa Suleiman, added that the suspect, who had confessed to the crime, would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations.He said: "You see the suspect has been arrested for killing Police Inspector Umaru Danladi attached to Kaoje Police Division in Bagudo local government area of Kebbi State."

The Guardian gathered from the locals that the suspect, who was in the habit of destroying their farms and crops with his herd, was on Wednesday reported to the police and an officer was detailed to effect his arrest.The police spokesman added: "Umar apprehended him. But as they were approaching the waiting patrol vehicle, the herder drew out his cutlass and stabbed the officer in the neck. Unfortunately, he died in his pool of blood before medical attention could come his way."

