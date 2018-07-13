Nigeria: Mahindra to Grow Farm-Tech, Mobility Power Solutions for Nigeria

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited with its channel partners in Nigeria, Springfield Agro Ltd., and VIP Merchandise Enterprise Ltd. Have unveiled its plans for scaling up and expanding operations in Nigeria; offering customized and focused solutions in the areas of agriculture and farm-tech prosperity, mobility and power generation.

For years, Mahindra has been partnering in the growth story of Africa, offering its range of products across automotive and farm equipment sectors. In line with the organization's focus on developing operations in Africa, Mahindra West Africa Ltd was created in Nigeria in 2016.

The idea behind setting up local operations is to partner and collaborate in the growth opportunity that the market presents and empower the communities with robust and global business insights and solutions.

Speaking at a media rountable in Lagos, Chief of International Operations, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Arvind Mathew, said, the company has made humanity's innate desire to rise its driving purpose. "We challenge conventional thinking and innovatively use all our resources to drive positive change in the lives of our stakeholders and communities across the world."

Mathew further said: "Nigeria is among the largest markets and economies on the African continent and presents very strong growth prospects. We have been working steadfastly with our channel partners to ensure that we deliver innovative solutions to meet the needs of the community here.He said the Farm-To-Folk initiative is one such solution that empowers farmers from every region and capacity, driving farm-tech prosperity.

"We will continue to up the ante on technology and innovation to offer solutions in Nigeria that will drive positive change," Mathew added. Managing Director, Springfield Agro, Tarun Kumar Das, said, "Springfield Agro and Mahindra have established a strong presence in Nigeria over the last decade to provide solutions in the agriculture and farming space.

"We have recently commissioned a Mahindra tractor assembly plant in Kaduna State, with a manufacturing capacity of 5,000 tractors and associated agricultural implements.According to him, the plant can produce various ranges of tractors from 25Hp to 80Hp to cater to a wide spectrum of customer needs".In his remarks Chairman, VIP Merchandise Enterprise Ltd, Prakash Vaswani, said boosting local employment is crucial to the economic development and prosperity of the country. Vaswani said: "We have setup assembly plants in Sango Ota and Kano where we assemble Mahindra two-wheelers, three-wheelers and Generator sets, in turn providing employment opportunities to the local manpower in the regions.

Also, with our products, Arro and Alfa, we have not only been offering customized and unique mobility solutions for the market, but also delivering employment and entrepreneurial platforms to empower the community to Rise," he said. However, Mahindra plans to scale up operations and offerings in Nigeria in the agriculture, passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle segments and has indicated that it will soon be launching products and offerings in these categories.