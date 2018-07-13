Nigeria: Old Mutual, Ecobank Seal Pact to Deepen Insurance Penetration

To further grow insurance awareness and penetration in Nigeria, Old Mutual General Insurance and Old Mutual Life have entered into Bancassurance agreement with Ecobank Nigeria to offer insurance products and services to existing and prospective customers in Nigeria. The Managing Director, Old Mutual Nigeria Life Assurance Company, Keith Alford, who disclosed this in Lagos, said the partnership known as the "Bancassurance Referral Model," offers Old Mutual an extensive outlet for life and general insurance products to Nigerians across 62 Ecobank branches in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Ibadan.

The partnership, according to him, will be extended to 200 branches across Nigeria by 2019, adding that the partnership which commenced since June 4, enjoys the approval of the related industry regulators- the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said: "Old Mutual-Ecobank Bancassurance partnerships already exists across eight African countries with Nigeria projected to be the most robust in reach and spread."Having been in partnership with Ecobank on other fronts of our business over the years, this Bancassurance partnership further strengthens the capacity of both financial institutions to offer multiple access points for our various products and services to customers across Nigeria and indeed Africa.

"This is very unique and strategic. Through this partnership, Old Mutual will leverage on Ecobank's existing customer base, and wide distribution to promote financial inclusion and insurance penetration whilst pushing our brand offerings to customers of Ecobank.

"Customers and corporates with multiple footprint across African markets now have a one stop shop for all their Bancassurance services within the continent. With Old Mutual and Ecobank's exemplary track record and extensive years of experience in providing financial and insurance services, customers are empowered to do more with increased access to insurance solutions."

The Executive Director, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Mrs Carol Oyedeji said: "We are delighted to be consolidating our longstanding partnership with Old Mutual in Nigeria. It is an alliance of brands whose pan-African agenda and customer delivery objectives align perfectly.

"This strategic partnership is one of the ways Ecobank Nigeria aims to create a one-stop hub for robust financial services offerings. Our customers in Nigeria like others in selected markets on the continent now have the advantage of accessing our excellent banking services and Old Mutual's insurance expertise under one roof."It is also an opportunity for value creation for our shareholders as the bank is in a position to earn Non-Interest Revenue (NIR) from the commission that accrues from Bancassurance transactions. This is indeed a partnership with multiple stakeholder benefits.