13 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Encounters in the Kalahari Unlock Secrets of Our Healing and Reconciliation

opinion By Jay Naidoo

He is barely five feet tall. You will not see him in a crowd. One can read his 89 years of age in the wrinkles of his face. He can't read or write. He can't even sign his name. But he can sing the future. iGubi is one of our last San Shamans on this planet. If he has no formal Western education, he holds the greatest knowledge, like a Book of Eli, to save humanity. Do we have the wisdom to realise he holds the key to our future?

"We are the !Xõ. The First People to see the Sun. Our traditions travel the length and breadth of time to the beginning of the beginning," says iGubi. "We lived before borders. There were no fences. Now we have to fit into Nations. But we were here long before countries. Now we are divided. Our way of life is dying out and our traditions are disappearing under the poison of Western consumption," says iGubi.

Returning from the Kalahari in Namibia where I spent time with this San Elder, iGubi, I was struck...

