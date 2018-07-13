South Africa: Spaza Shop Owner Overpowers Suspects During an Attempted Robbery in Humansdorp

South Africa's Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand partner Michal Venus are through to Saturday's doubles final after they… Read more »

Yesterday at 18:30, it is alleged that two men entered a spaza shop in Vumazonke Street, Humansdorp. One of the men pretended to be a customer and bought cigarettes. While the spaza shop owner was assisting him, a second man took out a firearm and held the owner at gunpoint. In an act of bravery, a 38-year-old businessman grabbed the firearm and started wrestling with the suspect, and a shot went off. A bullet struck the owner on the left upper arm, but he managed to get hold of the firearm. The two suspects fled the premises on foot without taking anything from the shop. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. At the scene, police seized a 9mm pistol with its serial number filed off and three rounds of ammunition. The firearm is going to be sent to the laboratory for ballistic investigation. Police are investigating a case of attempted business robbery. Anyone with information that could assist with police investigation is urged to contact the nearest police station or share information via Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.