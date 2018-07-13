South Africa: Limpopo Police Launched Search Operation After the Disappearance of an Elderly Man

press release

The police in Mutale are investigating the disappearance of a 51-year-old man, Mudau Tshilidzi Phanuel from Pile village.

Tshilidzi was last seen on Saturday, 7 July 2018, he did not inform anyone where he was going. The family search where he normally used to visit without any success until they've reported him as missing to the police.

By the time of his disappearance he was wearing khaki trouser, black leather jacket and caring black lap top bag.

We request anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact Detective Warrant Officer Netill at 082 42777 28, Mutale Police Station at 015 976 8000 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.