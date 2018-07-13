South Africa: Labour Completes Grayston Drive Bridge Collapse Inquiry

press release

M1/Grayston Drive bridge collapse inquiry completes its work and now awaits for submission of written closing arguments

The Grayston Drive Pedestrian and cyclist structural bridge collapse inquiry set-up by the Department of Labour completed its work of gathering evidence on the collapse of temporary work structure this week, and was now awaiting the submission of written heads of arguments by legal representatives of interested stakeholders by 14 August 2018.

This will be followed by written responses to the heads of argument which are expected to be submitted by 17 September 2018.

The Section 32 hearing was set up by the Department of Labour to investigate the 14 October 2015 incident which happened at approximately 15:25 and led to the death of two people; injury to 19 persons.

The inquiry which resumed on July 2 following a nine month lull completed its work ahead of scheduled target. When it resumed on July 2 the Commission had set 27 September 2018 as the target date to complete its work.

Stakeholders in the inquiry include: the Johannesburg Municipality as the Client; Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) as the Agent; Royal Haskoning DHV an Engineering company appointed by JDA as the engineering agent for the project; Murray & Roberts (MR) - as the Principal Contractor appointed by JDA; Form-Scaff - as the contractor appointed by (MR); the people/person injured in the incident; the Engineering Council of South Africa; and National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) representing the employees of Murray & Roberts; attorneys representing the Doodnath family who were injured in the incident and the late Mr Doodnath.

The Grayston Inquiry had its first sitting in February 2016.

Witnesses that have previously appeared before the inquiry include: Professor Roelf J. Mostert an expert witness representing Murray and Roberts; Richard Beneke, an expert witness representing Murray and Roberts; Ric Snowden, an expert witness representing Murray and Roberts; Dr. Stefanus Francois van Zyl, an expert witness representing Murray and Roberts; Garry Farrow, an Australian-based engineer testifying on behalf of Form-Scaff; Dr Andrew Potts, a professional engineer based in Australia testifying on behalf of Form Scaff.

Following the latest session some of the witnesses that appeared before the inquiry included Roxana Le Roux, an environmental, health and safety officer from Nemai Consulting; Oliver Aadnesgaard, an employee of Murray & Roberts who worked as an assistant to construction manager during the collapse of the temporary works structure; Hein Pretorius, an engineer during the construction; and Dr Roger Barker.

Issued by: Department of Labour