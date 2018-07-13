Nigeria: 'Why ADC Wants to Rule Nigeria'

Awka — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has explained why it wants to dislodge President Muhammadu Buhari from Aso Rock.In an interview with The Guardian, ADC National Publicity Secretary, Anayo Arinze, said it would stop the wanton killings and destruction of property in Nigeria, if given the opportunity.

He expressed disappointment in the performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that its' three and half years in office has moved Nigeria 10 years backward.He said Nigerians are tired of the senseless killings in the past 43 months, under the watchful eyes of President Buhari's government, declaring that if ADC forms the next government, it would address the insecurity in the land.

Arinze lamented: "People have been killed, property, farmlands and produce damaged, even as thousands now live as refugees in Internally Displaced Persons Camp (IDP), especially in some northern states."

The party chieftain urged the Federal Government to reorganise the nations' security arrangement, stressing that the service chiefs have all over-stayed in office, while declaring that the APC government has failed the nation.He said the ADC government would transform Nigeria, strengthen the change mantra of the APC, which he claimed was introduced many years ago by his party.

Reacting to alleged threats to former President Olusegun Obasanjo by the ruling party, Arinze reminded that the elder statesman is one of the foremost patriotic Nigerians, who fought in the civil war to unit the country.

Obasanjo cannot be toyed with by anybody; he is an international figure, who is highly valued and listened to globally, but not Nigeria, his home country.On the 11-man steering committee he inaugurated recently for the Anambra State branch of ADC, the national publicity secretary charged the members to make impact in the grassroots.He urged them to also restructure at the various constituencies, and strengthen membership in the over 235 wards in the state.

The state party Chairman, Pastor Frank Agunmadu, said the inauguration of the committee had given them an impetus to work in the state. "This is the time to embark on grassroots mobilisation, and engage the electorates on a one-on-one basis to spread the message and strengthen the party's mission, which is "to move Nigeria forward," adding: "ADC has open door policy, it is for fairness, progress, and the party for all Nigerians."